North Canterbury principal steps up to national role

Jason Miles says he will miss joining the children out on the cricket field when he takes two years leave from Kaiapoi North School next year. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News via LDR

Jason Miles admits he will miss supporting students at sports, cultural, arts and music events.

The Kaiapoi North School principal is taking two years leave as he steps into the role of New Zealand Principals' Federation president.

''It's a big change. I've been the vice-president for the last four years.

''I will miss being principal and a lot about the school. I've always kept up the interaction with the kids through sport and I take a lot of pride watching our kids on the stage and in the community.''

The vice-president's role has been voluntary, which he has had to juggle while serving as a school principal.

His new role is full time, based in Wellington and advocating for principals, teachers and children ''for the best education system that we can have in Aotearoa New Zealand''.

Kaiapoi North School board of trustees presiding member Greg Thompson said Mr Miles has been ''instrumental'' in the success of the school over the last 17 years.

''Myself and the board are extremely proud of what Jason has done in advocating for structured literacy and in interacting with policy makers, and what he has done for Kaiapoi North.

''It shows how much he cares for the school.''

Thompson said he was confident Miles will be a strong advocate for North Canterbury schools in his new role.

Miles said it was an ''exciting'' time in education, with changes to the curriculum coming across all year levels.

''I've got a deep interest in making sure education has equity for all children and has adequate support and resourcing for all schools and the curriculum is effective for all New Zealand children.

''I have a strong belief that schools need to make sure that we are teaching English and Maths at a high level.''

Kaiapoi North School has been a leader in structured literacy, introducing its own programme in 2018.

Miles said he is also an advocate for students having a range of opportunities, including the arts, science, music, sports and culture.

''I am equally passionate that children should be given opportunities to try new things and have an opportunity to shine in areas they have skills in and a passion for.''

This year, Kaiapoi North School was hip hop primary school national champion, and won the Canterbury jump jam champs.

The school has also offered a ''three peaks challenge'', where students climb three local mountains, as well as success on the sports field, and producing strong Māori and Pasifika cultural groups.

A former pupil of Kaiapoi North School, Miles began his teaching career in 1993, before becoming teaching principal at View Hill School, near Oxford.

After stints as principal at Tinwald (Ashburton) and Harewood (Christchurch) schools, he returned to his old primary school 17 years ago as principal.

It has been a challenging time, navigating earthquakes, a rebuild, arson, the impact of the Mosque shootings and Covid.

''There's been a lot to work through, but there's been such a positive and vibrant community, and an excellent staff.''

Deputy principal Felicity Fahey will be stepping up into the role of acting principal next year, while assistant principal Phil Henderson has been appointed acting deputy principal.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.