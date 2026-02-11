Christchurch college told of priest's sexual offending nearly 20 years ago

Photo: File image

St Bede's College was told nearly 20 years ago of allegations of sexual offending by a priest who has recently been convicted of historical abuse at the school.

The rector says if there was inaction regarding the allegations it would be "appalling".

RNZ earlier revealed Friar Rowan Donoghue had admitted six charges including indecent assault on a boy aged 12-16, indecent assault on a boy 16 and over and sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

He is now awaiting sentencing.

The offending related to four boys who were boarding at St Bede's College in Christchurch between 1996 and 2000.

Since then, RNZ has revealed that Fr Donoghue admitted sexual abuse to leaders of his religious order, the Society of Mary, in 2007. However, he was unable to identify the anonymous complainant and instead of notifying police, the order sent him to Australia for a six month-programme that provided "professional risk assessment and therapy" for people accused of sexual abuse.

In response to further questions from RNZ this week, St Bede's College rector Jon McDowall confirmed the school had been notified nearly 20 years ago of allegations involving Fr Donoghue.

"As Rector, I have been made aware in recent weeks of further historical information indicating that, in the mid-2000s, College leadership was advised that an anonymous complaint of a sexual nature relating to Fr Donoghue had been made to the Society of Mary, and that he was subsequently withdrawn from ministry.

Friar Rowan Donoghue in the Christchurch District Court last year. Photo: RNZ

"Fr Donoghue had not worked at the College since 2000. The information conveyed to the College at that time was informal and verbal, there is no written record held by the College, and the matter was understood to be managed by the Society of Mary."

McDowall said the details of the case were "deeply distressing".

"If there was inaction regarding allegations of abuse that's appalling.

"My thoughts are with the victims and survivors who continue to live with the impact of that harm. Abuse has no place at St Bede's - past, present, or future - and I continue to invite anyone who is impacted by this matter, or who has concerns, to contact me directly."

He said that after being formally notified by police of allegations relating to Fr Donoghue, the College took "immediate steps" to locate any relevant information it might still hold and had worked openly with police throughout.

A Society of Mary spokesperson has also confirmed that while Fr Donoghue could not identify the complainant in 2007, he was "certain" they were from St Bede's College.

"No year was specified, but he was at St Bede's from 1993-2000, The Society of Mary leader at the time advised schools with which Donoghue had been associated that he had been withdrawn from ministry."

The spokesperson said two schools were told of the allegations.

"Our records show that the schools were told that Donoghue was withdrawn from ministry immediately. To the best of our knowledge, and cognisant of the policy and practice of the SM leadership at the time, we are confident the reason would have been made very clear."

The spokesperson said the society was not aware of the allegations to which Fr Dongohue pleaded guilty until police laid charges.

"At the time of the initial complaint the Society made strenuous efforts over many months to encourage the complainant to contact the Police.

"As reported by RNZ previously, our first thoughts have always been with Donoghue's victims and their families. We deeply regret the hurt and harm caused. We extend our sincere apologies to them, and will seek to provide appropriate support when they decide the time is right."

The society said information regarding any other Marists attending external courses, such as the one Fr Donoghue was sent on was not publicly available.

The Society of Mary provided the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care with every complaint of abuse received, including the anonymous one, it said.

The anonymous complaint

A Society of Mary spokesperson earlier told RNZ a complaint alleging offending by Fr Donoghue was received by the priest via an anonymous Hotmail account in October 2007.

"He advised Society of Mary administration and in a conversation with leaders of the Society of Mary, Donoghue admitted that he was guilty of abuse but could not identify the complainant.

"He was removed from his ministry as a priest immediately. This permanent removal from ministry and subsequent ongoing monitoring has continued to the present day."

The spokesperson said the society reached out to the anonymous emailer "encouraging him to identify himself" and make a complaint to the police so the matter might be properly investigated, and so that he might receive appropriate support.

"Donoghue was sent for a six-month programme to Encompass, an institute in Australia that provided professional risk assessment and therapy for those accused of sexual abuse."

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons earlier told RNZ police were unable to comment on processes of other organisations and their decision making and whether they decide to call the police, but that police encouraged people to do so if they had information they believed could be relevant to any investigation or suspected offending.

In response to earlier questions from RNZ, a Teaching Council spokesperson said in general, the council did not comment on complaints or mandatory reports to the council.

"However, given the level of public interest, we can confirm that we have been working closely with New Zealand Police since early 2025 in support of their investigation into offending by Mr Donoghue.

"The legal requirement for mandatory reporting to the New Zealand Teachers Council (now the Teaching Council) relating to the dismissal, resignation under investigation, serious misconduct, competence concerns, or specified convictions of teachers was first inserted into the Education Act 1989 by the Education Standards Act 2001 to protect the safety of children and young people in our education system."

Now the criminal process had concluded, the council's professional disciplinary process would resume.

"This process will include consideration of whether obligations have been met to report conduct or competence concerns to the council that were known at the time, and appropriate action depending on the findings."

Asked who the disciplinary process would look at, the spokesperson said the council would "into the actions of everyone involved".

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of children and young people and the quality of teaching in our education system, and we encourage anyone who has concerns about the conduct or competence of a formally registered teacher to reach out to us."

St Patrick's Silverstream rector Rob Ferreira told RNZ the school had not been made aware of any allegations of abuse in care while Fr Donoghue worked at the school between 1982 to 1992.

"We have not had any inquiries from the police either.

"We operate according to clearly set out guidelines and best practice and you should note that our primary concern is the wellbeing of our students. Given that - our protection of the privacy and any other rights of survivors of abuse and other individuals would be paramount."

He said the school had informed the community that Donoghue's name suppression had lifted.

St Patrick's College Wellington rector Mike Savali confirmed to RNZ that Donoghue was on the college staff from 2003 to 2007.

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.