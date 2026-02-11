Man charged over Fitzgerald Ave stabbing

The scene of the stabbing. Photo: RNZ / Nathan McKinnon

A 40-year-old man has been charged after a stabbing in Christchurch that left the victim with critical injuries.

Detective Sergeant Ben Rolton said the man was set to appear in Christchurch District Court on Wednesday, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The victim was found bleeding on the ground in front of a home on Fitzgerald Ave about 12.20pm on Monday.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the assault.

A scene guard was placed overnight at the property while officers carried out their investigation.

The victim from the incident remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"Police thank the public for their assistance and patience as investigators carried out their enquiries," Rolton said.

"Police won't be making any further comment as the matter is now before the courts."

-Allied Media