Police call for photos, video of Fitzgerald Ave from night man was stabbed

The scene of the stabbing. Photo: RNZ / Nathan McKinnon

Police want to hear from anyone who has photos or video footage from Christchurch's Fitzgerald Ave around the time a man was critically injured in a stabbing.

Emergency services were called to the two-storey block of flats in Fitzgerald Ave at 12.20pm on Monday, where they arrested a person.

The property remained cordoned off on Tuesday morning, where blood stains and chalk could be seen on the driveway.

Detective Sergeant Ben Rolton said investigators were looking for any photos, CCTV, or dashcam footage along Fitzgerald Ave between Cambridge Tce and Bealey Ave between 12.15pm and 12.45pm on Monday.

Photo: RNZ / Nathan McKinnon

"If you have witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage available covering travel between the section of road, please contact police and quote file number 260209/0262," he said.

The injured man was in a stable condition in hospital.

Rolton said police expected to finish a scene examination on Tuesday.

"Police will maintain an increased presence in the area as they carry out their enquiries and would like to reassure the public there is not believed to be any further threats to public safety," he said.