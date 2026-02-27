'Deplorable' Dunedin coward punch attack leaves man hospitalised

The 50-year-old victim had just left the Social Club in the Octagon when the attack happened. Photo: ODT Files

A man was hospitalised after being felled by a coward punch in central Dunedin described by police as a "disgusting act".

The 50-year-old victim had just left the Social Club in the Octagon and was walking down Lower Stuart St when an unknown man ran past and punched him in the head, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

‘‘It's a disgusting act . . . deplorable.’’

The stranger then continued to run off down the street and into Moray Pl.

The victim was transported to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said there could have been ‘‘far more’’ serious injuries, but the fact that the victim was hospitalised was very concerning.

CCTV footage in the area was being reviewed, and bars in the area the perpetrator was known to have gone to last night were working with police.

‘‘Anybody who may have seen something or may know more is urged to call us,’’ Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

