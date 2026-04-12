Cyclone's centre shifts east, wildest weather 'yet to come' for some

Flooding at Kiripaka, near Whangarei. Photo: RNZ

Cyclone Vaianu is set to make landfall today. MetService is calling it a “multi-hazard, potentially life-threatening event”.

Tauranga City Council has warned of "potential for flooding levels not previously seen"

Torrential rain, 140kmh winds and 8m waves are expected. Red strong wind warnings are in place for 130kmh winds on Great Barrier Island, the Coromandel, Rotorua and Bay of Plenty.

Regional states of emergency have been declared for Northland and Waikato, including the Coromandel. Local states of emergency have been declared for Hawke's Bay, Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty and Whakatāne.

MetService says ex-tropical cyclone Vaianu's centre has shifted slightly east and warns that for some areas the worst is yet to come

Meteorologist Braydon White told The New Zealand Herald about 9.30am that the centre of [the cyclone] had drifted slightly eastwards from perhaps what previous forecasts were saying. "The centre is now expected to stay offshore of the Coromandel and it will come into the Bay of Plenty, where it will first make landfall.”

Red strong wind warnings are now in effect for Great Barrier Island, the Coromandel, Rotorua and Bay of Plenty, and severe weather alerts are in place over all of the North Island.

In the South Island, an orange heavy rain warning is in place for eastern Marlborough for most of today, and a heavy rain watch is in place for Nelson, from 9am to 9pm.

About 9am the centre of the cyclone was sitting just off the coast of the Coromandel Peninsula and moving down towards the Bay of Plenty.

MetService meteorologist John Law said those areas were seeing wind gusts about 130kmh, and those speeds would likely increase around the middle of the day.

Whakatāne's Acting Mayor Julie Jukes told the Herald the cyclone had tracked further east than originally thought overnight, putting her district "directly in the firing line".

The district was now bracing for gale-force winds of up to 150kmh, extremely strong storm surges and potentially 12-metre-high waves when the cyclone coincides with high tide at 2.20pm today.

She said residents needed to take this cyclone seriously and put safety first as it nears.

“We are asking residents to follow evacuation advice, stay off the roads unless critical, and to keep well away from the coast. This is not a time to take risks.”

The Whakatāne District Council has posted to the Ōhope Facebook community page to 'get out now'.

"Regardless of whether you have been issued a mandatory evac order, or have been 'strongly advised' to evac - the message is clear - GET OUT.

"The track of the Cyclone has pivoted, and we are directly in the firing line.

"Leave Ōhope for locations further inland before 12noon.

Roads in Whitianga were beginning to flood on Sunday morning. Photo: RNZ

Meanwhile, power remains out out to thousands of consumers as wild winds and heavy rain continue to hit much of the North Island.

Gusts of up to 130kmh were been recorded in the outer Hauraki Gulf and around Coromandel overnight, and in some places, trees have come down on power lines.

More than 3000 properties were without electricity across the PowerCo and Unison networks at 10.15am.

Auckland's Vector does not publish its numbers but has said it anticipates widespread power cuts in the storm. As at 8am there were no outages around the city.

The lines company for the Far North, Top Energy, was earlier showing about 1000 homes without power between Waimamaku and Whirinaki on its live outages map, and a further 400 or so between Parekura Bay and Waikare. Power had been restored to some of these areas by 7.30am.

Worst yet to come

MetService this morning said the strongest winds were yet to come.

"Areas such as Auckland won't see their strongest winds until this afternoon, as the wind shifts southwesterly behind the cyclone."

MetService meterologist Katie Lyons told The New Zealand Herald just before 7am that although most of Auckland would not be feeling the current easterly winds, things were set to change by this afternoon.

"This afternoon, they'll be changing southwesterly (winds) and have the potential to be very strong . . . up to about 130kmh.

"Once these winds flip . . . this afternoon, it will be more the whole area."

Further north, all of Northland is in a state of emergency, and Northland Civil Defence has evacuated homes in Kerikeri because of fears large trees could come down.

Further south, in Coromandel, as the weather sets in, more than 600 homes have lost electricity.

Waikato including Coromandel Peninsula is also under a state of emergency.

Around Tauranga, people living in low-lying and coastal areas around were being told to consider self-evacuating now with a threat of flooding when the cyclone crosses the region.

Tauranga City Council is warning the most dangerous period is expected about 2pm when the centre of the cyclone will be across Tauranga as the same time as high tide.

The council says once flooding begins, roads may become unsafe or impassable very fast.

“Act quickly to self-evacuate if you feel unsafe. Tauranga residents living in coastal and low-lying areas that have flooded before should seriously consider self-evacuating now.”

The council said If self-evacuating, to seek refuge with friends or whānau first.

The council yesterday warned of "potential for flooding levels not previously seen".

- with Allied Media