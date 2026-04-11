Three injured in Opoho crash

Emergency services at the scene on Saturday morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Three people have been injured, one of them seriously, in a two-car crash in North Dunedin this morning.

Police said they were called to the scene, on Opoho Loop Rd, about 7.45am.

They said the road was closed while emergency services were working at the scene.

St John said they responded with three ambulances, one rapid response unit, and one manager.

Three people were taken to Dunedin Hospital, one with serious injuries and two others with moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency NZ also attended.