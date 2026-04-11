Obituary: Lloyd a dedicated outdoorsman

A proud day for Kelvin Lloyd, when he received conservation’s greatest accolade, the Loder Cup last November. Photo: Doc KELVIN LLOYD

Conservationist

Kelvin Lloyd was a rare individual who was as adept in the back country as he was in the board room.

The environmentalist, tramper and scientist won several major awards for his advocacy.

In 2025, he was awarded the Loder Cup by the Department of Conservation and the Old Blue Award by Forest & Bird, in recognition of his lifelong defence of New Zealand’s landscapes.

These were fitting awards for a truly remarkable man who made a lasting contribution to nature conservation.

It was only a few months later he died of motor neuron disease, but friends and colleagues recall him spending those months passing on as much information as he could.

He was just as enthusiastic as a mountaineer, and for Federated Mountain Clubs executive member Robin McNeill, many of his trips for the Otago University Tramping Club were the stuff of legend.

"Kelvin’s enthusiasm for the Fiordland and Aspiring areas meant that they got well-explored with both gentle and "hard man" student tramps.

"An expedition to put the refrigerator in Refrigerator Valley, off Lake Manapōuri, left the Department of Conservation at once marvelling and cross. But he did leave beer in it for the next party."

A keen raconteur, Dr Lloyd was also responsible for editing his own history of the tramping club, 45 Years of Antics.

Kelvin and Fergus Lloyd (then aged 7) of Waitati during a tree planting near Karitane Estuary in 2018. Photo; Peter McIntosh

Kelvin Michael Lloyd was born on January 5 1968. He studied at the University of Otago, completing a PhD in botany, before building a highly respected career in ecology and botany.

Dunedin was his home, where he built a life with his wife Beatrice Lee and two sons Robert and Fergus.

"He was keen to share his love of tramping with our boys, so we headed out to the fantastic wild places down here in the South each year since they were 3-4 years old," Dr Lee said.

"He didn’t do things for the awards, he did his work to get the best outcome he could for nature, because he loved our Aotearoa environment, and being in it was his happy place."

Dr Lloyd’s extensive research on ecosystems across Otago and Southland has shaped the way wetlands are mapped and assessed nationally.

Over many years, he helped safeguard vulnerable habitats by reviewing resource consents for major infrastructure and development projects and appearing as an specialist witness in the Environment Court, before boards of inquiry and in tribunals.

Dr Lloyd worked closely with Forest & Bird and other organisations over many years, contributing expertise across a wide range of ecological issues, including biodiversity offsetting, wetland protection and the spread of wilding pines.

He provided advice to conservation groups, local councils, and others and was widely respected for the depth of his botanical knowledge and his willingness to share it.

Much of Dr Lloyd’s voluntary work focused on the Orokonui Ecosanctuary near Dunedin, which he played a key role in establishing.

He was also instrumental in vegetation assessments for the Dunedin Halo Project, particularly around the ecosanctuary and its surrounding landscapes.

Mr Lloyd monitors growth of Carex inopinata. Photo: Melissa Hutchison

This work contributed to the influential peer-reviewed paper "Fencing in nature? Predator exclusion restores habitat for native fauna and leads biodiversity to spill over into the wider landscape", co-authored with Andrew Tanentzap and published in Biological Conservation.

The research provided some of the first robust evidence that intensively managed wildlife sanctuaries can restore populations of threatened flora and fauna while delivering wider biodiversity benefits beyond their boundaries.

Dr Lloyd also supported the prioritisation of wilding conifer control sites for the Ministry for Primary Industries, work that helped lead to $16 million being allocated for wilding pine control nationally.

His professional evidence in the Environment Court also contributed to improved protection for wetlands on the West Coast.

Acting chief executive for Forest & Bird Erika Toleman said Dr Lloyd was a great advocate.

"Kelvin’s passion for Aotearoa New Zealand’s indigenous species was evident in all that he did. While many New Zealanders have a strong appreciation for more prominent native flora and fauna, he consistently spoke up for lesser-known plants and ecosystems, providing a much-needed voice for nature’s unsung heroes.

"He had a rare ability to take complex scientific information and make it accessible, tailoring his communication effortlessly whether he was speaking with members of the public, media, developers, academics, councillors, lawyers or judges."

Forest & Bird also engaged Dr Lloyd as an expert witness on numerous occasions, where his knowledge of wetlands, botany and ecological systems proved invaluable in forums such as the Environment Court. His evidence was instrumental in strengthening conservation cases, including those relating to proposed coal mining at Denniston (notably Happy Valley and the Escarpment), as well as the proposed Te Kuha mine near Westport, where his insights were pivotal in the Environment Court’s decision to decline the project. He had a rare skill in critically analysing complex ecological information and providing a clear and convincing assessment of that information, which was invaluable in resource management processes.

"Through this work, Kelvin helped lift the overall quality of environmental decision-making, including the standard of ecological impact assessments used across Aotearoa," Ms Toleman said. "His influence can also be seen in stronger regional and national biodiversity policy statements, many of which were informed by his input. At a time when the interconnected challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change demand informed, credible leadership, Kelvin exemplified both."

"Kelvin was a genuinely good human. He will be missed by many across Aotearoa. His impact endures in protected landscapes, in improved policy, and in the many people he mentored and inspired."

Dr Lloyd died on December 12 2025 aged 57. He is survived by his wife and two sons. — Matthew Littlewood