Fever pitch

Alt-rock duo Pearly*, guitarist Ryan Hill (left) and bass guitarist and vocalist Phaedra Love, perform to an enthusiastic crowd (below) at Wild Dunedin’s Pitch Choir event, which also featured Don McGlashan from The Mutton Birds, at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night.

Thousands of people gathered to raise the roof by singing classic 1969 Kiwi song Nature, by The Fourmyula, which was later covered by The Mutton Birds in 1992.

PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH