Crash blocks SH1 near Hampden

Trucks were backed up at the site of the two-vehicle crash near Hampden. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A crash reportedly involving two trucks has blocked State Highway 1 north of Hampden this morning.

Police said they were alerted to a two-vehicle crash on SH1 near the intersection with Mile Flat Rd about 7.30am.

The road is fully blocked and no diversions are currently available, police added.

NZTA said the crash was reported to have involved trucks.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area or delay their journey.

- Allied Media