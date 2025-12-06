Christchurch waterslide burns victims discharged

Emergency services were called to Kindercare in Woolston on Friday afternoon. Photo: RNZ

Seven people including five children injured at a Christchurch kindergarten have been discharged from hospital.

Emergency services were called to Kindercare in Woolston on Friday afternoon.

Police said a chemical used in the kitchen steriliser was mistaken for dishwashing liquid and was poured on to a slip and slide.

"The teachers have had a waterslide - bit of fun for the kids... and at some point of time some detergent's unfortunately been misidentified and a corrosive product has ended up on the slip and slide. This has caused some irritation to the children's skin and some light blistering," Woolston senior station officer John Herriot said on Friday.

In total, 40 patients were assessed, and five children and two employees were taken to hospital and the centre was put into lockdown.

"Eighteen units responded, nine ambulances, three rapid response units, five operations managers and one Major Incident Support Team vehicle," St John said.

St John national operations manager Chris Harrison said the patients had suffered chemical burns and blisters.

Parents were "pretty upset but pragmatic about the situation", Harrison said.

Kindercare is promising to carry out a full investigation.

WorkSafe has also opened an investigation.