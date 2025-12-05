Christchurch youth crime crackdown snares second teen

A second young person has been arrested in Christchurch amid a crackdown on youth crime in Canterbury.

The 17-year-old handed himself into police yesterday evening, and would appear before the Youth Court today, charged with aggravated robbery, Superintendent Tony Hill said.

The robbery happened on Wairakei Road on Sunday, November 30.

This is the second arrest since police launched an operation to target the recent rise in youth offending around the region.

"Police staff around the region will continue to use all available resources to identify and locate those involved in recent youth offending, and ensure they are held to account."

If anyone has information that could assist our enquiries, please contact us via 105 and reference Operation Anchor.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 11

