Heat to go on in parts of Canterbury

MetService's 7-day forecast for Oamaru. Image: MetService

Parts of Canterbury are set to hit temperatures of 30 degrees tomorrow as northwesterly winds drive up the temperature for eastern parts of the South Island.

MetService says while the North Island can expect settled weather owing to a high pressure system, the weekend will be "more of a rollercoaster for the South Island".

MetService meteorologist Michael Pawley said they had issued a strong wind watch for Southland, Otago and the Canterbury High Country south of Mount Cook for tomorrow.

He said gusts of 100kmh could be expected, especially inland.

"These northwesterly winds will also drive up the temperature for eastern regions."

He said Christchurch, Ashburton, and Oamaru would all crack 30C tomorrow, and a heat alert would be in place for Oamaru.

Further south, Dunedin is expected to hit 28C tomorrow, albeit with the strong winds and possible heavy showers in the afternoon.

Inland, Alexandra is looking at 27C, while Queenstown and Wanaka are slightly cooler on 23C.

Pawley said Saturday would be more temperate in the coastal areas, "then the northwesterly returns on Sunday to bring the heat back".

- Allied Media