'Crate day' revellers warned to watch out for nesting birds

Conservation organisations, four-wheel-drive clubs and council staff have been working together to raise awareness about native birds nesting on the Ashley-Rakahuri River near Rangiora. Photo: Grant Davey, Ashley Rakahuri Rivercare Group

Environment Canterbury staff are bracing themselves for "crate day" on Saturday.

Crate day, which is held on the first Saturday in December, sees people get out in their four-wheel-drives and spend the day drinking with friends on local riverbeds and beaches.

Canterbury’s braided rivers are also home to some of the world’s rarest birds and nesting season is well under way.

ECan parks team leader Karen Elliott said nests of species such as the wrybill, black-fronted tern (tarapiroe) and the black-billed gull (tarapuka) are camouflaged and almost invisible to the human eye.

‘‘We want people to enjoy summer and enjoy their rivers, just pick your spot with care.

‘‘These populations of birds are particularly vulnerable this season, with flooding already disturbing and, in some cases, wiping out nests, along with chicks and eggs.

‘‘We need to respect the rivers and give wildlife the space they need to survive and thrive.’’

ECan staff work alongside mana whenua, conservation and rivercare groups, Fish & Game, local councils and the Department of Conservation in monitoring nesting areas to reduce disturbance.

Elliott said rangers will be out in force over summer to help educate river users to help protect native species.

‘‘Braided rivers are globally unique environments and they’re landscapes that people across our region value and feel strongly connected to.

‘‘We’re simply asking people to enjoy them in a way that keeps them alive – for the birds and for future generations.’’

People are advised to avoid gravel islands and open riverbed areas, keep dogs on a lead, keep on formed tracks, take rubbish home, follow any signage, fencing and instructions from rangers.

For more information, go to ecan.govt.nz/braidedrivers, or phone 0800 324 636 to report any incidents.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.