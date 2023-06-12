Second fire at Rangiora property searched in homicide probe

The Southbrook house was gutted by fire in September last year. Photo: John Cosgrove

A North Canterbury property searched as part of a homicide investigation has caught fire for the second time in less than a year.

The house on the corner Southbrook Rd and South Belt in Rangiora was searched by police in May following the death of Richard Leman.

Two Rangiora fire crews were called to the property at roughly 2am this morning, Fire and Emergency’s Blair Walklin said.

They found a small fire that didn’t take long to extinguish.

Police were also called to the property, they set up a scene guard at 2.30am and are currently making enquiries into the matter.

A fire investigator has been called to the property, Walklin confirmed, as the blaze is being treated as suspicious.

The Southbrook home was the centre of a police search last month after a fire gutted the building back in September last year.

A tent was put up outside the property at the time, spotlights were also erected and the property was taped off to the public as armed police stood guard.

The fire was treated as suspicious at the time.

Work had started on the high-profile site in recent times, with workmen seen stripping the roof and securing the property.

It’s understood the May enquiries were a result of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Richard Leman, whose remains were found in a garage on nearby Tyler St, inside his white Nissan Fuga.

Leman, a father-of-three was found with his body dismembered, several parts are still missing and police have asked the public to come forward with information.

Last Saturday morning police raided a property on Oxford Rd, Rangiora, and arrested a 46-year-old man, who has since been charged with murdering Leman on April 11.

However, officers believe others were involved in the incident.

“We believe the others involved would have discussed what occurred with their friends and associates,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman.

“Police are appealing to those people and members of the public for their assistance in holding these people to account for their actions.

“We have every confidence that someone in the Rangiora community knows what has happened here. We are urging you to do the right thing and come forward to speak to us.