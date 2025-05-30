Snowfall, wind warnings for South Island

Wintry conditions have sparked calls for extra care to be taken by South Island motorists over the long weekend.

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for the Lindis Pass, Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd.

The Lindis Pass (SH8) warning will remain in place until 7pm on Friday, MetService says.

"Up to 2cm may accumulate on the road above 700 metres during this period."

A strong wind watch has also been issued for the Canterbury High Country from midnight on Friday till noon on Saturday.

MetService warned "northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places" with a "moderate chance the warning could be upgraded".

NZTA says winds could approach gale force in exposed places. It warned this could cause damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, which may make driving difficult.

It urged drivers to adjust their speeds and following distances to the conditions.

The Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd warnings run until 9pm and midnight respectively on Friday. Snow showers are expected to affect both roads.

MetService said 10-15cm of snow may settle on the Milford Rd above 800m, with less down to 600m, by midnight.

On the Crown Range Rd it said 1-2cm may accumulate above 700m.

Fulton Hogan also reminded drivers to slow down, and be wary around bridge decks and shaded areas where ice may have formed.

That followed rain and reported sub-zero temperatures around the Maniototo and Ida Valley areas last night.

As of 9am this morning, Danseys Pass Rd was restricted to four-wheel drive access only, from the gates past the Danseys Pass Hotel, due to snow.

- APL