Travel disruption, flooding, evacuations as severe weather hits

Heavy rain is pummelling parts of the South Island, causing widespread travel disruption, flooding and evacuations.

The top of the South Island is bearing the brunt of the rain, with state of emergencies issued as a result of significant rainfall. Dozens of homes have been evacuated due to rising floodwaters.

Meanwhile, Auckland has been hit by severe thunderstorms and torrential rain.

Here's what you need to know:

State of emergencies declared

A state of emergency has been declared for the Nelson Tasman region as a result of severe weather and evacuations.

Tasman District Council said the declaration will allow agencies to rapidly respond, with slips and flooding across the region and further rain forecast.

People are being evacuated in Brightwater and Upper Moutere and residents in Riwaka might need to leave.

A local state of emergency is also in place for part of Marlborough, where 60 households in Spring Creek near Blenheim were ordered to evacuate because of fears a Wairau River stopbank might not hold.

Flooding over Brightwater, Tasman district. Photo: Charlotte Bacon / Supplied via RNZ

MetService has issued several severe weather warnings and watches across the country.

Parts of Northland and Auckland are under a severe thunderstorm warning. The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain.

Meanwhile, a heavy snow watch has been issued for Central Otago, Southland north of Lumsden, also inland Dunedin and Clutha until noon Saturday.

Orange heavy rain warnings:

Bay of Plenty: 9am to midnight Friday

Gisborne/Tairawhiti about and north of Ruatoria: 5pm Friday to 2am Saturday

Taranaki Maunga: 9am to noon Friday

Nelson District about and southeast of SH 6 and north of Nelson Lakes: 9am to noon Friday

Marlborough about and north of Seddon: 9am to noon Friday

Dunedin: 9pm Friday to 6pm Saturday

Clutha: 9pm Friday to 6pm Saturday

Heavy rain watches:

Nelson and Tasman Districts from Motueka to SH 6, including Nelson Lakes: 9am to noon Friday

North Otago: 3pm Friday to 3am Saturday

Southland about and east of Mossburn: midnight Friday to 3pm Saturday

Coromandel Peninsula: 9am to 5pm Friday

Waikato: 9am to 5pm Friday

Taupō and northern Taihape: 9am to 5pm Friday

Taranaki, apart from Taranaki Maunga: 9am to 2pm Friday

Road closures

The top of the South Island is cut off at the moment with a number of state highways closed.

NZ Transport Agency is warning drivers to be prepared for wet weather driving and to take extra care on the roads.

Here is a list of the highways closed:

SH6 is closed between Havelock and Hira, and Kohatu and Richmond

SH60 is closed between Richmond and Collingwood

SH63 is colsed from Anglesea Street to St Arnaud

SH6 in lower Buller is closed from Gorge to Inanghua

Roads closed in Marlborough include:

Queen Charlotte Drive is closed at the Havelock end

Ronga Road is closed from the SH6 intersection, closing access to French Pass and Tennyson Inlet

New Renwick Road is closed between Fairhall School and Dog Point Road

Jacksons Road Ford is closed

All Spring Creek roads are closed from SH1 through to the corner of Thomas and Neils Road

Flights affected

Dozens of domestic flights bound for or departing from Auckland Airport have been cancelled or delayed due to severe weather conditions.

Auckland Airport said 21 flights have been cancelled and 11 flights have been delayed.

It said the weather is mostly impacting flights to or from regional destinations.

The airport also confirmed that a China Eastern Airlines flight from Hangzhou to Auckland has been diverted to Christchurch due to the unsettled weather conditions. China Eastern Airlines also confirmed the diversion.