Doors open at the Home & Leisure Show in Christchurch

The doors are open from today at the Star Media Home & Leisure Show, where you will find fresh ideas, inspiration, hints, tips and tricks to improve your home.

The free event at the Wolfbrook Arena in Addington continues on Saturday and Sunday from 10am-4pm each day.

The show is packed with innovative products, services and experts, who will share their insider knowledge at free seminars sponsored by Resene.

The seminars will cover everything from painting and colour trends to the latest technology, home renovation and sustainability.

Plus there will be leisure and outdoor living displays, with fantastic solutions for people's lifestyles.

There are some special surprises in store, too, including the chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree from Choices Flooring, $6000 in Lavish Weekends Escapes in Hokitika: cool little town, $3000 design and plant plan from Greenscapes, a Posture Elite bed worth $3398 from Beds4U, $1000 worth of blinds and curtains from Venluree, $1000 worth of prizes from Resene and show only specials.

Whether you’re thinking of building, renovating your home, planning your next project or simply love all things DIY – there will be something for everyone at the Home & Leisure show.

