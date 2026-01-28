Concerns for the future of hospital

Darfield Hospital. PHOTO GEOFF SLOAN

There are fears a rural Canterbury hospital may close if a way forward cannot be found to open it up to new patients again.

Darfield Hospital, which is almost 100-years-old, has not been accepting patients since November and is staffed by nurses, but no doctors.

The Selwyn hospital has 10 beds and offers respite and palliative care to elderly patients when fully staffed. But it currently has fewer than five patients who were admitted before admissions stopped.

A health sector worker from the area spoken to by Selwyn Times was concerned the low patient numbers and lack of doctors may give Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora a reason to close the facility.

"Our concern is that someone is going to look at Darfield Hospital and say

let’s close it down,” she told Selwyn Times.

Haunui Retirement Village board chair Bernard Duncan is also concerned about the hospital's future and is hoping for a positive outcome.

“Haunui is very anxious that the hospital can (continue to) operate in the way it has historically. It is a very important service for the community,” Duncan said.

Residents from the village have been admitted to the hospital. It means family and their spouses can still be close by without having to travel to Christchurch.

The Darfield Medical Centre next door had previously provided doctors to the hospital but this stopped after the practice changed hands.

Green Cross Health network manager – medical Steve Crew said when it took over the medical centre practice the hospital contract was not part of the sale and its current focus was on the centre.

Greg Hamilton.

Said Health New Zealand executive director, commissioning, Greg Hamilton: “This kind of care requires consistent and sustainable primary health cover.

"We were alerted to constraints in primary health care coverage in the area following a change in general practice ownership, leading to the suspension of admissions.”

People have also contacted Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg with their concerns.

"I am aware of the claims regarding a potential closure of Darfield Hospital and have sought clarification from the Ministry of Health,” Grigg said.

"Darfield Hospital is a long‑standing and essential asset to our rural community, and ensuring that our community retains accessible, local healthcare will continue to be a priority.

"Iwill continue to engage closely with relevant agencies as further information is provided."

Hamilton said the facility is currently staffed with 24 employees. It has a standard roster of two clinical staff on-duty at all times with support from other staff as required.

“We are considering possible approaches to address this issue. While admissions for end-of-life and respite care are suspended at the Darfield community facility (hospital), there are a number of other aged residential care facilities within Selwyn and across the Canterbury area able to provide this care,” Hamilton said.