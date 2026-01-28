Green MP to retire from politics

Celia Wade-Brown is retiring from politics after a career in the Wellington region spanning several decades. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

One of the Wellington region's longest-serving politicians and best-known environmentalists has announced she will retire from politics later this year.

Green Party list MP and former Wellington mayor Celia Wade-Brown announced her retirement today, saying she would not be contesting the November 7 general election.

Green Party MP Mike Davidson. Photo: File image

Her local government portfolio would pass to Mike Davidson, who has experience in local government, having served as a city councillor in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Wade-Brown said: “Having served as a Green city councillor for 14 years, two terms as mayor, and a Green Party list MP, I will continue to strongly support the Green Party.

“Serving as a member of Parliament for the Green Party has been a privilege. However, as one of the oldest MPs in this Parliament - and the oldest woman MP - I am looking forward to fewer midnight debates under anti-democratic urgency.”

The 69-year-old would continue her current Parliamentary role until the election and support whoever the Green Party chose as its Wairarapa candidate.

“It has been a great experience being an MP based in Wairarapa and getting to know the area,” she said.

“I really love the Wairarapa. I will continue to enjoy the region, as we are staying here.”

She has been an MP since January 2024, served as Wellington mayor from 2010 until 2016, and was a Wellington councillor for 14 years before that.

She stood as a list MP in 1999 (the first MMP election) and then in 2005, 2020 and 2023.

She would continue as Green Party associate spokesperson on conservation (predator free) and its spokesperson on democracy and electoral reform, digitising government and tourism and hospitality until November.

Davidson - who is former Christchurch mayor and Labour Party MP Lianne Dalziel's stepson - has represented the Green Party as an MP since October 6, 2025, when he replaced Benjamin Doyle.

Sir Richard Taylor with then-mayor, Celia Wade-Brown, at a rally in Civic Square in 2010 in support of making The Hobbit movie in New Zealand. PHOTO: NZPA

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and Chlöe Swarbrick in a statement praised Wade-Brown’s contribution.

“Celia has given many decades to improving outcomes for Wellingtonians and te taiao as part of the Green Party. She is a champion for a sustainable living in local and central government.

"We respect Celia’s decision to step away from national politics at the end of this term. We expect she will continue to contribute to the Green Party, our shared values, and to bringing about a better world in whatever roles she chooses."

Carterton-based Wade-Brown had been involved in local predator control and tourism initiatives including the Wairarapa walking festival.

While she had no current plans for her post-Parliament life, she was open to possibilities.

“I am standing down from politics, we will see what happens after November,” she said.

“If there are other opportunities that fit I could be interested.”

She expected her current Wairarapa predator control work would continue, as well as knowledge sharing around conservation issues, and involvement in the walking festival.

“Beyond the election, I will continue to protect native habitat in the Wairarapa against rats, stoats, deer, and possums.

“I’m also going to be doing pack-rafting, cycling, tramping and things that don’t fit easily into a Parliamentary schedule.

“And, most exciting, in 2025 I became a grandmother.”

She would have a full schedule in Parliament up until November.

“In 2026, I will continue to speak up for people, te tiriti, and nature.

“With support from back-benchers across most parties, I hope to progress my Domestic Cat Microchipping Member's Bill.”

Highlights of Wade-Brown’s Wellington local government career included helping turn the capital into an award-winning centre for urban diversity.

She and her council helped introduce the Predator Free Wellington initiative, targeting rats, stoats and other predators. They also helped Zealandia become financially and environmentally sustainable, and enabled Wellington Zoo to become an environmental leader.

She had put cycling on Wellington’s agenda, with the city now considered Asia-Pacific’s third best for getting around by bike.

Under Wade-Brown the city was also the first to introduce a bylaw requiring cat registration - an initiative she hoped to help take nationwide.

She praised her colleagues.

“The talent within the Green Party staff, elected representatives in local and central government, branch members, and networks is immense.”

- By Sue Teodoro, Local Democracy Reporter

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air