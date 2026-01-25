SH90 in Otago closed overnight due to flooding

State Highway 90 between Tapanui and Waikoikoi in South Otago is expected to remain closed overnight due to flooding.

The road was initially closed at about 4.30pm this afternoon.

A detour is currently in place, however NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has advised people to avoid the area or delay travel wherever possible.

An update on the situation is expected tomorrow morning, NZTA said in a statement this evening.