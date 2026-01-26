Ed Sheeran: 'If I fall be kind to me on TikTok'

One of the wettest Januarys on record failed to stop pop megastar Ed Sheeran from belting out his hits in Christchurch on Saturday and Sunday nights.

After taking to the stage at a sold out Apollo Projects Stadium as part of his worldwide Loop Tour, Sheeran told the crowd on Saturday night he wanted to address the "elephant in the room."

Ed Sheeran on stage at Apollo Projects Stadium. Photo: Geoff Sloan

“Thank you so much for waiting in the rain up until now. It’s nice to know that New Zealand summer is the same as British summer - I feel at home.”

The English singer/songwriter poured everything into his first Christchurch concert for 11 years.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

As the skies opened up and the rain fell, Sheeran belted out 30 hits in a high-energy three-hour set, only pausing to put on another layer of clothing or change guitars.

As the rain got harder, Sheeran said the stage was super wet and super slippery.

“If I fall be kind to me on TikTok,” he said.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

The rain killed all but two of Ed Sheeran’s guitars, flooded his ear piece, and caused a retractable bridge to temporarily fail. But he still put on a show to remember.

However, Sheeran admitted to the crowd it is “going to be a while” before he comes back to the city.