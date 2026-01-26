Ed Sheeran: 'If I fall be kind to me on TikTok'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One of the wettest Januarys on record failed to stop pop megastar Ed Sheeran from belting out his hits in Christchurch on Saturday and Sunday nights.
After taking to the stage at a sold out Apollo Projects Stadium as part of his worldwide Loop Tour, Sheeran told the crowd on Saturday night he wanted to address the "elephant in the room."
The English singer/songwriter poured everything into his first Christchurch concert for 11 years.
As the rain got harder, Sheeran said the stage was super wet and super slippery.
“If I fall be kind to me on TikTok,” he said.
However, Sheeran admitted to the crowd it is “going to be a while” before he comes back to the city.