Fire restrictions lifted in Canterbury

An open season means fires can be lit without a permit, as long as people use common sense and follow safety guidelines. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Enough rain has fallen for fire restrictions to be lifted in Canterbury, officials say.

In a statement, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it was moving the entire Canterbury District back into an open fire season as of 8am today.

The Canterbury District covers from Kekerengu down to the Rakaia River and includes the foothills, hill and high country and Banks Peninsula.

An open fire season means fires can be lit without a permit, as long as people use common sense and follow fire safety guidelines, which can be found on www.checkitsalright.nz.

Canterbury District Commander Dave Stackhouse said the district had seen enough rain recently that restrictions on open-air fires were no longer required.

"We’ve received significant rain in the last few weeks, which means the fire danger has reduced."

Mr Stackhouse thanked the community for following the fire restrictions during the period when Canterbury was at high risk for fires.

"The conditions can change quickly, so if you’re planning on lighting a fire, remember to continue going to www.checkitsalright.nz to check if it’s safe to light."

- Allied Media