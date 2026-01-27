'Slight wobble' from quake near Wellington

Photo: GeoNet

Thousands have reported feeling a magnitude 4.5 earthquake near Wellington this afternoon.

The quake, which Geonet describes as light, struck 45km north-west of Levin at 1.53pm, at a depth of 4.5km.

Nearly 5000 people have reported feeling it.

People on social media have described the tremor as "jolty" and "rolling".

Others said it was a "slight wobble".

People have reported feeling the quake as far north as Taranaki and as far south as Blenheim.

- RNZ/Allied Media