Tuesday, 27 January 2026

'Slight wobble' from quake near Wellington

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Photo: GeoNet
    Photo: GeoNet
    Thousands have reported feeling a magnitude 4.5 earthquake near Wellington this afternoon.

    The quake, which Geonet describes as light, struck 45km north-west of Levin at 1.53pm, at a depth of 4.5km.

    Nearly 5000 people have reported feeling it.

    People on social media have described the tremor as "jolty" and "rolling".

    Others said it was a "slight wobble".

    People have reported feeling the quake as far north as Taranaki and as far south as Blenheim.

     - RNZ/Allied Media