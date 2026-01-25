Landslide risk for East Coast homes

Authorities have evacuated some East Coast households from Onepoto and parts of Te Araroa, after significant landslide risks were identified.

Occupants in about 30 houses were told on Saturday night to leave due to landslide risks from hills above and people will not be able to return until Tairāwhiti Civil Defence is confident there is no risk to life.

Group controller Ben Green told RNZ today that principal scientists and geotechnical engineers had begun assessing the land at first light.

He said it was unknown how long people would be out of their homes - or whether they will be able to return at all.

"We need to be confident there is no risk to life and until this has been completed they will not be returning."

Green said the assessment was delayed due to a severe wind watch in place yesterday, which had since been cancelled, and it would take as long as it needed to.

"If you see the photos of both of those areas that were cleared, the terrain there, particularly the amount of rain that had been absorbed over the recent event was significant," he said.

"And not knowing enough, by way of not having been able to do the geotechnical assessment for land stability, the concern - or safety risk - to life was unpalatable."

Mt Maunganui recovery

Searchers at the scene of the devastating Mt Maunganui landslide in the Bay of Plenty are now entering day two of what has been termed the recovery phase, following the announcement from officials that it is highly unlikely anyone would have survived.

The slip came down at the Beachside Holiday Park in Mount Maunganui about 9.30am on Thursday, smashing into campervans, tents, vehicles and an ablution block near the Mount Hot Pools.

Yesterday, human remains were found at the site and six people believed to have been caught in the landslide were named by police.

They are: Lisa Anne Maclennan, 50, Måns Loke Bernhardsson, 20, Jacqualine Suzanne Wheeler, 71, Susan Doreen Knowles, 71, Sharon Maccanico, 15 and Max Furse-Kee, 15.

The sound of diggers and machinery resumed this morning.

Bay of Plenty district commander Superintendent Tim Anderson said yesterday search was now about recovery.

“Every single person involved in this operation has been focused solely on saving the lives of the people under the slip. Search teams have been working through the slip layer by layer, but tragically it is now apparent that we will not be able to bring them home alive.

“This is heartbreaking news for the families and the dozens of people who have been working day and night, hoping for a positive outcome."

Tauranga city's He Maimai Aroha Community Care Centre is opening its doors from 9pm until 9pm daily from today for anyone affected by the tragic events.

"Visitors will be able to leave messages of support, sit in shared silence, and find comfort among others affected by this event," the centre's website said.

Police also announced last night that a body was found in the search for a missing driver swept away in a car in the Mahurangi River, near Warkworth, on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, repairs after storm damage are under way, and access to some Northland communities isolated since last Sunday has been restored.