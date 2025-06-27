Final round drama looms in playoff race

Competition leaders Marist Albion. PHOTO: KATE SMITH

Three teams are still in the hunt for top spot in the Metro premier competition with one round to go, while the last playoff place is still up for grabs.

Competition leaders Marist Albion just need a win over lowly Christchurch to secure first, and with it, home advantage for the playoffs.

Hot on their heels are the University of Canterbury and HSOB, sitting two and three points behind respectively.

Those two sides face Shirley and New Brighton on Saturday, with all matches kicking off at 2.45pm.

Seven of the eight playoff spots are already locked in, with Burnside and Sumner battling for the final place.

Burnside hold the advantage and will likely only need a narrow loss against Lincoln University to qualify.

Sumner, on the other hand, must beat Belfast with a bonus point and hope for a significant points differential swing – they currently sit at -91 compared to Burnside’s -72

Linwood play Sydenham in the other match with both sides safely in the playoffs.

Points

Marist 45; University of Canty 43; HSOB 42; Linwood 39; New Brighton 33; Sydenham 32; Lincoln Uni 27; Burnside 24; Sumner 20; Belfast 17; Christchurch 8; Shirley 4