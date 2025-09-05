Food rescue on hunt for new space

Searching for a new building are Food Rescue Aoraki team members (from left) Christine Phillips, Karen Henderson, Gwenda Norton and Liz Shea. PHOTOS: CONNOR HALEY

A non-profit South Canterbury organisation that is no stranger to lending a helping hand is now hoping to receive one itself.

Food Rescue Aoraki has been operating out the old Grosvenor Hotel bottle store since 2019 when it was known as Foodbank Aotearoa.

With the hotel embarking on building upgrades, the organisation is now hoping the wider community can help it find a new space after being told its current location would be needed for storage.

Volunteer administrator Liz Shea said the organisation needed to find a new space by about Christmas time.

"It came as a bit of a bolt out of the blue but we’ve appreciated them letting us have it. So we’re now just looking to put out some feelers and see if anyone in the community might have a good location they might like to give to a non-profit.

The organisation’s current space in the old Grosvenor Hotel bottle store on Cains Tce.

"We would bring our own chiller, fridges, freezers and shelving. We would just need a location that’s easy to access and preferably central, we couldn’t really do something in Washdyke as there would be quite a few vehicles coming and going at one time."

She said they would be more than happy to move before the Christmas deadline if something suitable was available.

Food Rescue Aoraki operates Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week from 9am-noon and provides many South Canterbury organisations with parcels of food comprised of items they receive from supermarkets and other businesses.

Last month the organisation received 10,450kg worth of food and gave out 9800kg as sometimes the donated food is spoiled and needs to be discarded.

Anyone with a suitable venue or wishing to learn more about Food Rescue Aoraki can contact them via Facebook or by calling (03) 308-1395 ext 248.

connor.haley@timarucourier.co.nz