'Big Red' steps in as one term deputy mayor

Selwyn's new Deputy Mayor Brendan 'Big Red' Shefford and Mayor Lydia Gliddon were sworn in on Wednesday night. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Selwyn’s new mayor has selected a short-term deputy mayor and wants a full review of the district council's structure.

Lydia Gliddon was officially sworn in as the new mayor of Selwyn on Wednesday and, in her first official act, named Brendan 'Big Red' Shefford as her deputy, but only for the first year.

Deciding on a deputy mayor had weighed heavily on her since the election, she said.

Shefford “brings a wealth of local knowledge, he’s straightforward, [and has] a practical approach to Selwyn that people recognise”.

“He’s a doer, a listener, and someone who isn't afraid to roll up his sleeves.

“These are qualities that matter when we focus this term on efficiency, transparency, and fiscal responsibility.

“I look forward to his support to keep our council grounded as we modernise, focus on fiscal responsibility for our district but never lose sight of the people and places that make Selwyn home.”

With eight new councillors, the first-term mayor said she wanted to “review the structure and ensure that it is still serving the organisation and the community best”.

That review is set to be available in 13 months' time.

After being sworn in, Shefford said he was looking forward to serving a region that he had lived in for over half his life, and where his two children have been born and raised.

The new Selwyn District Council (back row from left) Elizabeth Mundt, Samuel Wilshire, deputy mayor Brendan 'Big Red' Shefford, Rhys Laraman, Sarah Barnsley, Sophie McInnes, (front row from left) John Verry, Denise Carrick, Mayor Lydia Gliddon, Aaron McGlinchy, and Tracey Macleod. Photo: Supplied

In her short opening speech to the term, Gliddon reminded all the councillors of the need to get on with decision making.

“We need to make sure projects are delivered, costs are managed, and people see progress.”

She underlined the importance of the council's partnership with the community.

“Without our people, we are nothing.

“Our partnership is not a formality; it is how we unlock better results.

“To the people of Selwyn, we hear you.

“You have given us really clear feedback, and to this council let’s get to work.”

The council's success will be determined by “results that people can see and feel”.

“I want this term to be defined by delivery, integrity, and by reliable progress.”

Councillors Samuel Wilshire, Tracey MacLeod, and Sophie McInnes were also appointed to the Audit and Risk Committee during the meeting.

The Selwyn councillors have either councillor briefing sessions or council meetings every Wednesday for the next seven weeks.