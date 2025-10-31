Chch-Rolleston bus trips cut due to low numbers

​Bentley Coachlines has dropped nine 11 buses from its direct service between Rolleston and Christchurch. Photo: File image

Low patronage has led to a reduction in bus trips between Christchurch and Rolleston.

Bentley Coachlines buses will make six fewer trips each morning from Rolleston and five less trips in the afternoon on its direct service from Christchurch.

The timetable changes will come into effect on Monday.

Bentley Coachlines started operating on the route in September to boost the frequency and cover for Metro buses.

Liam Bentley.

Owner Liam Bentley said feedback about the service has been “overwhelmingly positive”, but some buses did not have enough passengers to make the trip sustainable.

"The travel patterns are quite clear and, while many trips are performing well, a few are only carrying a handful of patrons and are showing no signs of growth,” he said.

"Because of this, we'll be removing certain trips and focus on growing the new schedule.”

Bentley Coachlines is a private operator and does not receive any funding from Environment Canterbury which operates the Metro buses. The number of trips run by the Metro buses will remain the same.

But the reduction in Bentley Coachlines trips means there will no longer be 10 minutes between some buses.

Bentley Coachlines operates alongside Metro buses on the No 84 Rolleston Direct West and the No 85 Rolleston Direct East routes.

The timetable changes mean the first No 84 bus will now leave Rolleston Drive at 6.17am instead of 5.37am and the last morning bus will leave at 7.17am instead of 8.17am.

The first No 85 bus will still leave Rolleston Ave at 5.34am but the last morning bus will now leave at 7.44am instead of 8.24am.

In the afternoon, the first No 84 bus from Christchurch will leave Madras St at 3.44pm instead of 3.19pm and the last bus will leave at 5.04pm instead of 5.44pm.

The No 85 bus from Christchurch will still leave Madras St at 3.14pm, but the last bus will now leave at 5.14pm instead of 5.34pm.