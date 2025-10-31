Family fun at Waipara fireworks display

Fireworks will light up the sky at a display at Waipara on Friday, November 7. Photo: Visit Hurunui

The night sky over Waipara will be lit up as darkness falls on the Glenmark Domain on Friday, November 7.

A huge pyrotechnic display will entertain the whole family following an early evening night of entertainment, music and activities.

The gate opens on the family orientated event at 5.30pm, with plenty of parking in a paddock next door to the domain.

A DJ, lolly scramble, face painting, rides, glow sticks, waffles, donuts, a sausage sizzle, hot chips, hotdogs, sandwiches and coffee, along with a bonfire, will ensure a fun and warm night for all.

Families can enjoy the atmosphere and space for young people to run around as they wait for darkness and the fireworks to begin.

The annual event is run under the guidance of the Waipara Fireworks Incorporated Society, and it is grateful to the Kate Valley Landfill Community Trust for its financial support.

The society’s fireworks display and community evening, have provided entertainment to thousands for more than 30 years.

It is $30 a family, or $10 an adult, and children under 5 are free.

If anyone is in doubt about the display being on due to the weather, ring (027) 4816933 to check, or visit the Waipara Fireworks Facebook page. Do not text. All takings go toward funding next year’s display.