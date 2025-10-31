Terrific turnout at tiny cottage open day

The tiny blue cottage in South New Brighton saw more than 120 people through on its first day of open homes – the highest attendance in 30 years for Ray White’s New Brighton office. Photo: Supplied

A tiny blue cottage in Christchurch's South New Brighton attracted more than 120 people on its first open home day.

Ray White agent Ricky Cave said the numbers at the 51 Blake St property caught him by surprise.

They had to operate a one-in, one-out system for the 80sq m three-bedroom home. The attendance numbers were the highest in 30 years for Ray White’s New Brighton office, OneRoof reported.

The house has a price indication in the $500,000s – within the price range of first-time buyers.

“It’s still very affordable – 100%. It’s probably the most affordable beachside suburb in New Zealand,” Cave told OneRoof.

Cave said demand, mainly from first-home buyers, second-home buyers and out-of-towners, had picked up significantly in recent months, the result of falling interest rates.

​He noted a lot of properties were being snapped up before the agents had a chance to put them on the open market.

Cave and his partner, Ray White agent Holly Jones, are among those investing. They recently purchased an “as is, where is” building on Caspian St, South New Brighton, and are in the process of transforming it into a commercial precinct.

The cute cottage was a magnet for first-home buyers wanting to be near the beach. Photo: Supplied

Hospitality operator Troy Bilbrough, of Bacon Brothers, has already signed up as the lead tenant for The Rocks in Southshore, and the couple are busily looking for three retailers to take the other spots.

Bilbrough, a New Brighton resident, missed out on buying the property at auction but was later approached by Jones and Cave to run his new family-friendly restaurant South Beach Beer Garden, which will serve food such as ice creams, coffee and woodfired pizza.

“It’s a legacy property for us. Holly grew up in that area, so we are going to keep this property forever; we are going to make it beautiful,” Cave told OneRoof.