Ronald McDonald House: 'My home away from home during an overwhelming time'

Baby Olivia Tuki, pictured with her parents Grainne and Ra from Ashburton. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Olivia Tuki was born full-term after a straightforward birth. Her parents, Ashburton couple Grainne and Ra, never expected she would need urgent care.

But soon after birth, Olivia developed severe jaundice and required multiple trips to Christchurch Hospital’s NICU, where she received critical treatment including feeding support.

Grainne was able to stay close to Olivia at Ronald McDonald House Christchurch without making exhausting daily trips from Ashburton.

Grainne said via a statement that staying at the house was a blessing.

‘‘It became my home away from home during an overwhelming time, giving me the strength to be there for Olivia every day,” Grainne said.

Currently the McDonald’s franchise is running its annual McHappy Season and the Tuki family story is a reminder of why it matters.

It returns with a touch of nostalgic McDonaldland Cookies and every dollar raised makes a real difference to families like Olivia’s.

McHappy Season is aiming to raise $500,000 for RMHC NZ, the equivalent of over 2000 nights of free accommodation for families with a child in hospital.

Demand for has continued to increase over the last few years across the houses in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

In September alone, they hosted 556 families, providing 4,051 nights of accommodation and saving families $947,934 in accommodation, meals, and parking.

RMHC NZ chair Ben Rose said the organisation’s cornerstone promise was to never turn an eligible family away.

‘‘With demand continuing to rise, we’re seeing our houses operate at maximum capacity, increasing the need to offsite families,” he said.

“The funds raised through McHappy Season and the generosity of New Zealanders make it possible for us to give families a place to stay, meals to share, and the support they need to be close to their child during treatment.”

Realtors Mel Perriton (left) and Kirsty Clay are among the scores of people who have prepared an evening meal for families staying at Ronald McDonald House in Christchurch. PHOTO: FILE

Among the donation opportunities, McDonaldland Cookies will be available for a limited time for $3, with all proceeds donated directly to RMHC New Zealand.

Customers can also buy a Grimace, Mayor McCheese or Fry Friends sticker for $2, or all three for $5.

And this Saturday, $1 from every Big Mac sold will be donated directly, or people can donate directly at rmhc.org.nz/donate

McDonald’s New Zealand managing director Kylie Freeland said McHappy Season was about rallying communities to help families in tough times.

“When your child is in hospital, being able to stay close makes an enormous difference,” Freeland said.

“McHappy Day brings communities together to support the incredible work of RMHC New Zealand, and every Big Mac or small donation goes directly to helping families stay together when it matters most.”

Since 1991, McDonald’s New Zealand, its franchisees, crew, and customers have helped raise more than $50 million for RMHC New Zealand.