Talented young Cantabrian signs Warriors deal

Rene Frame was playing first XV rugby for Selwyn Schools while juggling his club rugby league commitments. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Former Lincoln High School student Rene Frame has taken a huge step towards his NRL dream after being signed by the Warriors’ under-19 side.

The 18-year-old was picked up following a successful trial two weeks ago, after impressing for the Halswell Hornets and Canterbury under-18 earlier this year.

“It was an open trial for the Warriors up in Auckland, and I just played some of the best footy I’ve ever played,” he said.

“They approached me after the game and said they wanted me up, then I just waited for a phone call and sent some emails through.”

Frame, who plays hooker, only started in the 13-man code in 2023 when he joined Halswell Hornets.

At the same time, he played halfback for Selwyn Schools in the first XV premiership, but he said league had always held a special place in his heart.

“It’s all kind of fallen into place with league. I just love it so much more than rugby.”

His father, Mark, is a Hornets stalwart who won three grand finals in 1985, ’87 and ’88.

“Dad always taught us, tackle how you do in league – upright and around the ball kind of thing.

“Growing up with him, I’ve always loved league. I’ve always preferred watching it, I just never got to play it.”

Frame has seen far greater success in league than union, turning out for Canterbury Bulls under 18 and Halswell’s top team in the CRL premiership this year.

Rene Frame playing for Selwyn Schools in 2024. The former halfback has now joined the Warriors' under-19 set-up. PHOTO: ROO HARRIS PHOTOGRAPHY

He also had a trial with Sydney-based NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs and was in contact with them, but the Warriors moved faster.

“They kept in contact with me and they were kind of going over things, but they were just a bit slow compared to the Warriors,” he said.

“The Warriors just showed interest straight away, so I just thought, I don’t want to wait for something for it not to happen, so first opportunity I got, I kind of took.”

Frame flew to Auckland on Monday to join the Warriors’ under-19 team in the SG Ball competition, which runs from February-April.

While the Auckland move is a promising first step, Frame knows he has a long road ahead of him.

“At the moment, I’m in the SG Ball comp, which is the under-19s. Then after that it goes to the Jersey Flegg, which is under 21s, so my goal would be to obviously play the SG Ball season and then, once that’s finished, move up to the Jersey Flegg.

“I've just got to work for my position each week, train hard and try to be the best in my position.

“I’m not guaranteed anything but I am there the whole time, so I've just got to work really hard to get myself in the team each week, I’ve just got to keep turning up,” he said.

Rene Frame tries to model his game on Melbourne Storm hooker Harry Grant. Photo: Getty Images

Frame tries to model his game on Melbourne Storm hooker Harry Grant.

“He’s probably the best hooker in the NRL with his running game and his vision – it’s really good to watch him play.

“Even Wade Egan at the Warriors, just watching him, his skills around the ruck, I try and implement that in my game as much as I can.”

He said he could not wait to get stuck into life in Auckland.

“It’s just something new, more professional and on the right step to what I want to do. I obviously have dreams to make the NRL.

“It’s just getting closer and closer and then playing with those guys at such a high skill level, it will be really good to be in a team with boys who all share the same goal.”