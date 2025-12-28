Caution urged after oil spill on SH73

Photo: Getty Images

Canterbury drivers are being urged to be cautious after an oil spill on State Highway 73, West Coast Rd near Porters Pass.

The spillage reportedly extends from the Porter Pass summit to the intersection with Benmore Rd, near Springfield.

Combined with rain, it is causing slippery conditions for vehicles.

Crews have been sent to the site of the spill to clean up the spill.

Road users travelling on this main link between Christchurch and the West Coast should drive with care and follow any directions given at the site.