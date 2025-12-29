Barrelling on

REPORT & PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Felicity Montgomery rounds the final barrel on her way to winning the Junior Barrel Racing at the Omarama Rodeo yesterday.

More than 1000 people packed the embankment at the rodeo.

The annual event featured a full programme of bull riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping and more rodeo events from juniors right through to the open sections.

There were plenty of food and drink vendors on site to keep everyone happy as well as apparel stalls selling hats and equestrian gear.

There was also a bouncy castle for the younger children to enjoy.

The National Rodeo Finals will be held in Waikouaiti in March.