Great day out on the river

REPORT: LAINE PRIESTLEY / PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The master, Lindsay Keith, supervises his apprentice and son, Alex, as they fillet fish following a successful morning’s fishing on Saturday.

Christchurch resident Alex and his family have come down south for the holidays to Taieri Mouth, where his parents live.

His father, Lindsay, agrees with the recently introduced limit of 10 blue cod per person, and said "that was plenty".

With three fishermen on board, the family landed 27 cod, two groupers and two Jock Stewarts.