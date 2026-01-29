Two pest control contractors die in helicopter crash

The area where a helicopter crashed yesterday morning. Photo: RNZ

Two people who died in a helicopter crash near Wellington were pest control contractors working on Transmission Gully.

Both the pilot and passenger died in the crash near Paekākāriki Hill yesterday morning.

The New Zealand Transport Agency this afternoon confirmed the duo were pest control contractors and WorkSafe had been notified.

A witness had earlier told RNZ he understood the helicopter was involved in goat culling in the area.

NZTA said it was providing support to those affected by the crash.

Kāpiti-Mana Area Commander Inspector Renée Perkins said earlier today that a significant recovery operation took place to recover the victims from the crash site.

"Police are working to formally confirm the identity of those who were recovered, but are unable to do so at this stage of the investigation. Our thoughts remain with their families and friends at this time."

A witness, who was first to reach the crash, said he was checking a body for vital signs as the Westpac rescue chopper arrived.

He said he could not find any sign of life before he made the call to get clear of the aircraft due to fuel leaking out.

The man said the Westpac crew soon spotted another body in thick scrub on steep terrain and some distance from the wreckage.

Cordons remained in place around the Battle Hill campground while police examine the scene.

Civil Aviation Authority investigators have completed a preliminary scene examination.