85-year-old driver ploughed into house after foot slipped off brake

Emergency services were called to Helensburgh Road last night. Photo: Google Maps

An elderly driver careened through a hedge and into the side of a house after his foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator, police say.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police responded to the crash in Helensburgh Rd in Halfway Bush, Dunedin, at 8.24pm on Tuesday.

An 85-year-old man had attempted to move his vehicle because of roadworks happening in the area.

However, the man’s foot slipped from the brake and onto the accelerator, sending the vehicle hurtling through a hedge and into a house on the street.

The man was taken to Dunedin Hospital for precautionary checks as he possibly hit his head during the crash, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed they responded with one rapid response unit and an ambulance.

One patient was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition, the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Roslyn, Willowbank and Lookout Point stations helped remove the man from the vehicle.

