Police officer sniffs out alleged drug dealer's stash

Some of the illicit substances found during the search. Photo: Police

A police officer who pulled over a speeding motorist on his way to Orientation Week in Dunedin followed their nose and foiled an alleged drug dealer's plans.

While the officer was issuing a speeding ticket in the 100km/h zone near Warrington, they caught an unmistakable pungent aroma wafting from the vehicle.

Oamaru Sergeant Antony Woodbridge said the officer invoked the Search and Surveillance Act and had a hunt through the vehicle.

Seven grams of strong-smelling cannabis were immediately found, plus 200g of MDMA, tabs of LSD and about 150g of ketamine.

Ketamine was located in the vehicle. Photo: Police

Altogether the drugs found added up to an estimated value of $70,000.

Woodbridge said it is alleged the 22-year-old male driver was on his way south to Dunedin for the Orientation Week celebrations to sell his illegal products.

But now he is facing a raft of charges related to the drugs in his possession.

"This was not just a great piece of road policing, but a good example of our staff taking initiative and action to follow their nose - quite literally, in this case," Woodbridge said.

"The result is a lot of potential harm caused by drugs removed from our communities."

MDMA was also located in the vehicle. Photo: Police

-Allied Media