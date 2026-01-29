Farewell Craig Stare: Muscle Car Madness a 'life-long thing for him'

Craig Stare with a few masked friends. Photo: Facebook

Craig Stare didn’t quite get the farewell he deserved after 36 years of presenting Muscle Car Madness at Rangiora A&P Showgrounds.

Mother nature threw everything at the event over the weekend, and more — but the show went on despite a weather bomb delivering lightning, thunder and a torrential downpour last Friday afternoon.

Large puddles turned into mini lakes, and mud became a constant challenge, fuelled by some in low slung cars, which did not match those who took great pride and joy in their exhibits, thinking it was fun to skid and slide around in, and constant rain showers throughout the weekend which impacted on attendance.

But people still came, even parents game enough to guide pushchairs through the mud to greener pastures.

An organiser, Roy Rawson, says he had never seen the kind of weather that rained down on the event on Friday ‘‘ever’’.

He says Craig had done an ‘‘amazing’’ job for 36 years and it was a ‘‘bit of shame’’ the weather had so much of a say in his final show.

‘‘It was a life-long thing for him, and a personal thing.’’

Next year, Roy says, Craig will be able to take part in the show himself, being the proud owner of several cars.

The exhibitors turned up on Saturday despite the weather, and the arena was about three-quarters full with collectors vehicles, displayed by long-time, passionate enthusiasts who had groomed and polished them for everyone to admire.

There were some who stayed away, not wanting to risk their pride and joy in the inclement weather, particularly as hail was also forecast, but thankfully didn’t eventuate.

Some vehicles on show were valued at $300,000 or more, while a Chevrolet C10 pickup built by Kruizin’ Kustoms in Palmerston North for Todd and Natasha Collins, believed to valued at over $700,000 turned out, not leaving until late Sunday.

A recreation of ‘‘Wild Honey’’, built in America by ex-patriot kiwi, ‘‘Starry’’ Malcolm, and built in the style of the original, and shipped it to New Zealand for several events.

The original was built by Roger Devlin, from Dunedin, in 1967 and won hundreds of trophies throughout the sixties and seventies.

Through the mud, rain and madness organisers managed to squeeze in all the events, shifting the bands to the safety, and warmth of the nearby pavilion, where the Rockabilly pageant was also staged.

Sunday’s patronage was smaller, but the event many came to see both days — the burnout — was well supported providing entertainment for the young and the not so young.

“The weather this year has knocked things about a bit,’’said Bryce Stuart, who brought a 1962 Mercury Monterey and two custom motorbikes in tow from Kaikōura.

‘‘It dictates turnout as well, so a lot of people didn’t come because it was just so wet.’’

Many people rolled into town on Wednesday and set up camp.

Photo: Facebook

Roy says once in the grounds, participants did have to come and go a bit, with a one way in and one way out system working.

This unfortunately led to mud in some areas, with gumboots being the most popular footwear of the weekend for visitors to the event.

The show’s taster event, the Twin Town’s Cruise, was well supported by those attending and people lined the streets of Kaiapoi and Rangiora to get a glimpse of the beautifully turned out and loved vehicles.

Roy says the event will be back next year with Brodie Retallick at the helm.

The ex-All Black, who is playing rugby in Japan, and is a local North Cantabrian, has bought Muscle Car Madness.

‘‘He has got muscle cars himself and I am quite confident he will bring a breath of fresh air to the event, and we will move forward and improve where we can.’’