Motorcyclist dies in crash on SH7

A motorcyclist has died at the scene of a crash in Canterbury this afternoon.

Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash, involving a motorbike and a car, on Mouse Point Rd (State Highway 7) in Tekoa Range, Hurunui, about noon on Thursday.

"Sadly, despite emergency services' best efforts, the motorcyclist died at the scene," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Police closed both lanes of SH7 between Springs Junction and Rotherham Road South following the crash.

"The road remains closed, between Hanmer Springs and Culverden, while the serious crash unit carrying out a scene examination.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing."

-Allied Media