All revved up for auto fair

Principal Mark Ellis (left) with his 1968 Mustang and Barry Pinnell with his 1998 Camaro. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

A 1968 Mustang and a 1998 Camaro will be among the scores of vehicles on show during an auto fair at Rakaia School this Sunday.

The school fundraiser, which will include food vendors, music and kids’ activities, has more than 100 automotive vehicles registered so far.

Rakaia School principal Mark Ellis said any type of car, truck, automobile, motorbike, tractor or traction engine is welcome.

‘‘It’s an auto fair so we’re really excited to see all sorts of different things,’’ he said.

‘‘We’ve got all sorts coming.’’

Ellis and his wife, Dulcie, will have their 1968 Mustang-blue coloured car on show for people to view.

It has a 302 V8 engine under the hood with a guttural purr.

It’s a very tidy colour with a matching leather upholstery, Ellis said.

‘‘It’s a lovely V8 in there to keep us going and cruise along on the road.’’

The car, bought from Mid Canterbury Motors last year, was manufactured the same year as Ellis was born.

‘‘We got it locally … saw it up there and text him straight away when I saw it.’’

PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

The Mustang is insured as a classic and only does up to 5000km a year.

‘‘It’s just in and out when we get a chance when we get to take it for a wee ride.’’

Also on site will be a 1998 Camaro with V6 engine.

Owner Barry Pinnell has had it since March 2024.

‘‘I’ve been to quite a few car shows as far a Timaru, Christchurch and around.’’

SunnySparesNZ will be here with their Datsuns. Photo: Facebook

The car has clocked up 140,000km and was imported from Japan.

‘‘It was damaged in Japan – came out here damaged. It got repaired.

It has a stencil in the rear window which says, ‘Sweet revenge’.

Pinnell said it was an appropriate name for a car that was damaged then repaired.

■ The Rakaia School Auto Fair fundraiser will run from 10am to 3pm at the school. Entry will cost $5 per adult, $2 per child. Family pass $10. Car owners can contact autofair@rakaia.school.nz to display