'PC and moan brigade': Residents divided over fireworks display

Residents near Woolston Park have argued whether a Diwali fireworks display, pictured here, should have been allowed. Photo: Supplied

A lively debate was sparked by a Diwali fireworks display in Christchurch last week as the season for pyrotechnic celebrations begins.

Woolston Park hosted the event, organised by the New Zealand Sikh Society South Island, which is based at the Ferry Rd temple.

A city council spokesperson said nine noise complaints were received, along with one complaint to the events team.

Nearby resident Margaret, who did not want to give her last name, said her dog Bella was frightened by the fireworks, as she had been in previous years when the Diwali celebration was held in the park.

“It’s so not ok. We shouldn’t have to deal with fireworks late at night in a neighbourhood, scaring animals and just making lots of noise,” she said.

The Sikh Society received permission from Fire and Emergency New Zealand to hold the fireworks display and delivered notices around the neighbourhood in advance.

The Sikh Society did not respond to requests for comment.

Fireworks displays for Diwali have become more common in recent years, with more expected as Guy Fawkes approaches next week and New Year celebrations not far behind.

Fireworks can only be sold to the public from November 2-5, in the lead up to Guy Fawkes, but can be used year-round.

Woolston residents debated whether the display should have gone ahead on their community Facebook page.

“To all those that can’t handle a celebration, for goodness sake, it’s a cultural festival. Well advertised and approved by the council. No different to Sparks in the Park,” said Mark Bodger.

However, another resident disagreed.

“Well advertised?” asked Brian Lowery.

“Then why as a local resident was I not aware of this. Nothing seen on Facebook, no posters or flyers around shopping centres, nothing seen in local newspapers. I don’t object to cultural celebrations but a little bit of consideration for other residents goes a long way.”

Many residents were critical of those complaining.

“For goodness sake. Let people enjoy things. The PC and moan brigade need to get back on their high horses and ride off into the sunset,” said Kelly Hampton.

Another fireworks display had been planned for the larger Diwali event at QEII Park on Saturday but was cancelled due to the temporary ban on fireworks and outdoor fires in Canterbury.

The ban was lifted at 8am on Monday.

