Two specialist sexual violence support organisations are calling for police to review other cases investigated by a former police officer, following a damning review into a historical sexual assault investigation.

The complainant is also backing calls for a wider review.

RNZ earlier revealed an internal police review found the sexual assault investigation by former Detective Senior Sergeant Darren Folau was "poor", that the complainant was "not listened to and not believed" and that the young man's sporting career was "prioritised over [the complainant] and any offending against her".

The police said that, based on the review of the original investigation, the sportsman did not have a defence and was culpable of sexual conduct with a person under 16 years old.

The sportsman has been granted an injunction after he was approached by RNZ. The injunction means RNZ is not able to report his identity.

Territorial Superintendent Ross McKay earlier confirmed in a statement to RNZ that police had reopened an investigation into historical claims of sexual assault dating back to 2010, after an initial review las year found "concerning management of the original file".

"An independent investigation team from another district is now leading the reinvestigation, and review into the handling of the original inquiry."

HELP Auckland executive director Kathryn McPhillips told RNZ the organisation would welcome any decision to further investigate sexual violence cases handled by Folau.

"The case already identified as requiring review raises legitimate questions about whether other cases he was involved in should also be reconsidered.

"Transparency and a willingness to critically examine whether cases were handled professionally, impartially and with the interests of survivors at the centre are essential to maintaining trust in the justice system.

"The findings in this case are deeply concerning and highlight the lasting harm that occurs when this does not happen," McPhillips said,

She said the organisation's thoughts were with the complainant.

"We welcome New Zealand Police's continued efforts to review and reopen cases where reports of sexual violence have not been handled appropriately. It is important that survivors know concerns can be revisited when failures are identified, and we hope this commitment to reviewing past cases continues."

Wellington Rape Crisis general manager Kyla Rayner said they also wanted to see a "robust review of other cases".

"A young woman disclosed. The investigation found she was not listened to, not believed, and that the sportsman's career was explicitly weighed in the balance. She then spent years - her words - feeling like what happened to her wasn't bad enough. That is what a failed investigation costs a person. The reinvestigation is the right step. But survivors are watching what comes next.

"For many survivors, the greatest harm is not only the violence they experience but the experience of not being believed, not being taken seriously, or feeling that other interests are prioritised over their safety and dignity. Trust in the justice system depends on survivors knowing they will be treated with fairness, respect and impartiality."

Rayner said reopening a file was not the same as restoring trust.

"Trust depends on what happens inside that reinvestigation - whether the survivor is supported, whether prosecutions follow where the evidence warrants, and whether the officer accountability process is genuinely independent."

The complainant told RNZ she believed it was important that Police reviewed other cases Folau was involved in.

"His attitudes towards my reporting show he did not follow correct processes or work in a victim-centric way.

"It's possible that there are other children and young people who were also not believed, not listened to, and not centred in their investigations."

She said Police had told her that the culture had changed in Police.

"To ensure police culture truly changes, they must do everything they can to rebuild trust. Genuinely owning their mistakes and reviewing historic cases is a first step."

RNZ has approached the police for comment.

Folau, who worked in police for 28 years, was awarded a Queen's Service Medal for services in the Solomon Islands in 2004.

He's also held several roles including board member of charitable trust STOP, a community based organisation that says it provides support and therapy for people "who have engaged in, or are demonstrating, concerning or harmful sexual behaviour".

Approached for comment on Friday about RNZ's article, STOP board chair Trisha Edmonds confirmed Folau was a board member.

"Darren brought this matter to my attention on Wednesday this week, and Darren and I immediately agreed that it was appropriate for Darren to temporarily step down from his role as a Board member while this matter is reviewed by the NZ Police.

"We will not be providing any further comment."

Folau has also agreed to step down as a member of the Sport Integrity Disciplinary Panel Te Kahu Aratika.

In a statement to RNZ, the Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui said it only became aware of the investigation into Folau today.

"This matter had not previously been disclosed to the Commission".

"Given the nature of the investigation, Mr Folau has agreed to stand down from the Panel. His ongoing role on the Panel will be revisited once this investigation has been completed."

RNZ approached Folau for comment on Wednesday. He said he was "not in a position to make any decisions or commentary".

In response to further questions, Folau said because of the little information he had, he did not think he could make any comments.

"The context I have is that I understand a review of an historical case is underway.

"I am comfortable that any recommendations I may have had input into will have been evidence based."

In May he was announced as the co-chair of the Brainwave Trust Aotearoa board.

The announcement said Folau "contributes to a number of governance and advisory roles, including Oranga Tamariki, STOP Trust, and Moana Vā, supporting Pacific Rainbow+ communities".

Brainwave Trust Aotearoa chief executive Huia Hanlen told RNZ on Friday she was "aware of this situation and have no further comment to make on behalf of Brainwave Trust Aotearoa".

The sportsman said in a brief statement to RNZ he understood police were re-investigating the matter.

"So, it would be improper of me to make any comments at this stage. I have complete trust in the police."