A Christchurch residents’ survey has found planning for sustainable long-term growth is their biggest priority when it comes to the potential amalgamation of Canterbury councils.

Christchurch City Council has been exploring options for the amalgamation of local government since May, when the Government asked councils to submit voluntary proposals for re-organisation.

The Government's intent is to create unitary authorities, which will be responsible for the work a council currently does, and the work of regional councils.

The council’s recent public survey asked residents to rank three organising principles for local government arrangements. The survey received over 5600 responses.

The survey asked residents to rank the following principles in terms of importance:

How we work, live and grow

How water and rivers flow

Scale, capability and capacity

The results were:

Scale, capability and capacity (44%)

How water and rivers flow (37%)

How we work, live and grow (19%)

The scale, capability and capacity principle indicates a resident preference for an option based on a larger council area, with a focus on affordability, capability, coordination, and decision making.

When considered alongside the council’s early engagement, where respondents identified improving planning, growth, and infrastructure outcomes as their most important guiding principle, the results show a consistent community desire for a more effective approach to growth management.

The response from the survey will help inform elected members’ decision-making on potential options for local government amalgamation.

The council is currently considering four potential options:

Christchurch City unitary

Christchurch City Council and Environment Canterbury functions.

Greater Christchurch metro unitary

Christchurch, metro Selwyn, metro Waimakariri and Environment Canterbury functions.

Christchurch, Selwyn, Waimakariri and Hurunui unitary

Four territorial councils and Environment Canterbury functions.

Whole of Canterbury unitary

Ten territorial councils and Environment Canterbury functions.

Next steps

The council will meet on 4 August to finalise a Head Start proposal. Depending on timing, the meeting could continue on 5 August.

If you want to make a deputation at the meeting, email CouncilSupportSSO@ccc.govt.nz.

Cabinet will decide in September which proposals to progress. Detailed design of the amalgamation would follow this decision.

More information on Christchurch City Council’s response to the Head Start Pathway is available at ccc.govt.nz/headstartpathway.

A recording of the 28 July Head Start Pathway council workshop will be available online on 29 July.

-Allied Media