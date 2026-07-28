A truck and trailer has flipped on State Highway 96 in Southland this afternoon, blocking the road and causing travel delays.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of SH96 and Miller Rd at about 1.30pm.

A truck and trailer had flipped, blocking both lanes of traffic.

"There are no reports of injuries and traffic management is being put in place,” the spokeswoman said.

The road is now closed between the Te Tipua School Rd and Brydone-Glencoe Rd intersections.

A detour is available via Te Tipua School Rd and Brydone-Glencoe Rd.

NZTA said road users should avoid the area or expect delays.