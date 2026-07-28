A high number of smoke complaints in Canterbury has prompted a reminder about the rules around lighting outdoor fires.

Environment Canterbury received 71 smoke complaints in June, many linked to outdoor burns on larger properties around the Rolleston, Leeston and Burnham areas.

ECan northern compliance team leader Brian Reeves said many of the complaints related to a misunderstanding about where outdoor burning was allowed.

“We’re seeing complaints where people assume that because they live rurally, burning is fine, but that’s not how the rules work.

“In reality, the rules are based on property size, and even where burning is allowed, smoke must not affect your neighbours.”

Properties under 2ha are generally not permitted to burn outdoors, while larger properties may be able to burn certain materials if they meet a range of conditions.

“Even where outdoor burning is allowed, people need to think about where the smoke is going and who it might affect,” said Reeves.

“Burning dry vegetation, checking the weather conditions and choosing the right day can make a big difference to how much smoke is produced.”

Check what rules apply to your property at ecan.govt.nz/outdoorburning or by calling 0800 324 636.