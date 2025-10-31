Christchurch's new deputy mayor sworn in

Victoria Henstock and Phil Mauger. Photo: CCC

Second-term Christchurch councillor Victoria Henstock has been named as the city's new deputy mayor.

Mayor Phil Mauger announced her appointment at the city council meeting on Thursday at Tūranga, where the mayor and councillors were officially sworn in for their three-year term.

“This is a great opportunity for Victoria to take a step up and work alongside me as deputy mayor for the term,” Mauger said.

"I think we will work well together with Victoria’s approach and legal background complementing and contrasting my style."

Henstock was first elected as the Papanui Ward councillor in 2022 after more than two decades practising law.

She replaces councillor Pauline Cotter, who was Mauger's deputy last term.

"I’d also like to acknowledge and extend a huge amount of gratitude to Pauline Cotter for her support during the last term,” Mauger said.

"She did an incredible job as deputy mayor and is a fantastic asset to our council table.”