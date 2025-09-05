'People smile when they see us': The fire-breathing engine that can be heard across Rangiora

Cody Winter and his father Kieran Winter, often take their over 100 year old traction engine for a spin and a visit to their local pub for a meal. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

A trip out to a local restaurant in Canterbury is not a big deal,unless your mode of transport is a fire-breathing, smoke-belching 100-year-old traction enginetractor.

For Shane and Kieran Winter and Kieran’s son Cody, it is something they have waited 16 years to be able to do again.

Thanks to its loud and high-pitched whistle, which can be heard all over Rangiora, everyone knows it's coming.

"People smile when they see us and the smiles get bigger when they watch us turn into our local pub and park it in the car park," said Cody.

The family’ s 1924-era Burrell Traction Engine is a wonderful sight as it trundles along in shiny black with red accents and line work.

Sadly, after a long history of working in North Canterbury, it was stood down when tractors became more efficient and affordable for farmers.

By the time Shane and Kieran’s grandfather, Allan Greer, bought it in 1965, it had spent a bit of time sitting in the long grass, gathering rust and dust outside the Waipara Pub.

Allan got it going again and started taking it along to A&P shows and steam events around Canterbury.

Allan passed away in 2000, leaving the Burrell to his two children, Sharon Winter and Kevin Greer.

Sharon's two sons, Shane and Kieran, and her godson Cody, took it under their belt to get the old engine back up and running again. It needed a major rebuild of its crown and firebox.

"We are aiming to have it alongside 17 others at this year's A&P show in Rangiora, then we’re all off on a slow road trip in it," Cody said.

"We’ll travel up through the Ashley Gorge, where we will be joined by the Southbrook Traction Engine Club, and then on to the West Oxford pub.

"Later, it’s back into town before heading off to take part in the Amberley Show.

"It’s good to get these old traction engines going again, and we want to make sure that future generations of the Winter and Greer families can keep it going as well," says Cody.

The driving duties will be left to Kieran, as he has the steam ticket. But Cody is working towards getting his soon, too, so he can drive.

"It’s very easy to take care of, you just have to remember everything is over 100-years-old, so it does need a little love and attention to keep it puffing away," Cody said.

He says it’s been a great learning experience for him to work alongside his uncle Shane and dad Kieran.

"It’s very satisfying to see all the love and hard work that has been put into getting the Burrell back on the road again by everyone involved."