'He will be dearly missed': TV presenter Nigel Latta dies

Nigel Latta. Photo: RNZ

Psychologist and TV presenter Nigel Latta has died after living with cancer.

His official Facebook page stated Latta died on Tuesday, September 30.

"Nigel passed away with the same dignity and positivity that he carried through life," the post on Wednesday read.

"He will be dearly missed by his wife Natalie, daughter Rina, son Kieran, and three stepchildren Elijah, Maya and Leon."

Latta was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and told he had less than a year to live.

He said at the time he was diagnosed a month ago after going to his GP complaining of a "really uncomfortable, sort of full feeling at the back of my throat".

He was then sent to a gastroenterologist, who found a tumour at the base of his stomach.

"She said it was probably cancer. That was not a great moment."

Latta said the specialist had given him between six and 12 months to live. The cancer was both inoperable and incurable, he said.

"That was probably the most traumatic thing I've ever been through.

"I remember standing outside after he told me this thing, and not knowing what to do or where to go. I remember standing there and being utterly paralysed."

Later, in March, 2025. Latta said in a post on social media his cancer was in remission and expected to live for "years and years".

Latta, an author and documentary producer was known for his deep dives into the psyches of criminals, troubled teens and parents, and for tackling gnarly social issues like obesity, poverty, and child abuse.

He presented true crime series Beyond the Darklands and the Politically Incorrect parenting shows, as well as his books on the same topics. Most recently, he presented the TVNZ show You've Been Scammed.

He was born in Oamaru in 1967 and attended Waitaki Boys' High School and the University of Otago.